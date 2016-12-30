loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vauxhall Astra GTC

Compare this car
£24,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe VXR ,Derivative:VXR ,Variant: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Vauxhall Astra GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr

Accessories

Cruise control, Multi function trip computer, PAS, Service interval indicator, Vauxhall OnStar emergency assistance, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Automatic lighting control, Digital high beam assist, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows, Electrochrome anti dazzle rear view mirror, LED rear lights, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, 3 spoke flat bottomed leather steering wheel, Alloy pedals, Driver's seat height adjuster, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear armrest, Sports pedals, VXR alloy effect door sill covers, VXR floor mats, VXR leather gear knob, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dual horn, ESP, Side airbags, Traction control, Immobiliser, Remote central deadlocking, Remote ultrasonic alarm system, Flex ride system (adaptive chassis control) + Continuous Damper Control (CDC), Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FJ66ZYS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    21 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

301 Thurmaston Lane,Leicester,
LE4 9UX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed