VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC GTC VXR

£17,000
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: GTC VXR Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27436 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLACK

Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Air Conditioning Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Solid Paint Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    321922
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27436 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Sussex Used Car St Leonards
TN389QQ, East Sussex
United Kingdom

