VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC GTC 2.0T VXR 280 BHP 3DR

Accessories

2014/14 VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T VXR 280 BHP 3DR FINISHED IN CARBON FLASH BLACK WITH UPGRADED FULL BLACK LEATHER VXR SPORTS SEATS WITH BLUE PIPING AND LUMBAR SUPPORT (VXR PERFORMANCE SEAT PACK). ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER AND HAS COVERED 28,000 MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY AS FOLLOWS: 1ST SERVICE...24/02/2015...8,325 MILES...LOOKERS VAUXHALL. 2ND SERVICE...18/02/2016...16,875 MILES...AW CAR CARE. 3RD SERVICE...09/02/2017...23,231 MILES...AW CAR CARE. WE SUPPLIED THIS CAR TO IT'S PREVIOUS OWNER AND IT COMES FULLY LOADED WITH SPEC INCLUDING THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE AERO PACK, 20" DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS, SAT NAV, DAB RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH/USB/AUX, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS, DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, MUD FLAPS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS. WE PREPARE OUR CARS TO AN EXTREMELY HIGH STANDARD TO GIVE YOU PEACE OF MIND AND OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE & AFTER-SALES CARE IS SECOND TO NONE. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 12 MONTHS MOT & SERVICE IF APPLICABLE, A THOROUGH MECHANICAL CHECK-OVER AND FULL VALET INCLUDING QUALITY BODY WAX. ALSO COME WITH A COMPREHENSIVE 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST. OUR EXPERT FINANCE TEAM OFFER EXCELLENT LOW RATE PACKAGES TAILORED TO SUIT ALL NEEDS WITH ACCEPTANCES WITHIN 15 MINUTES,AERO PACK, SAT NAV, 20" DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS, PARKING SENSORS, DAB RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH/USB/AUX, VXR Performance Seat Pack, VXR Aero Pack, VXR Leather Seat Pack, Rear Parking Distance Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Third Brake Light, Exterior Lighting - Daytime Running Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Limited Slip Differential, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front, Heated Rear Screen, Speakers - Seven, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Clock - Digital, Extra Storage, Gear Knob Leather, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Steering Wheel Sports, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Power Socket - Front, Upholstery Cloth, Air-Con