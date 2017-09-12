loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 3Dr SpHat 2.0I 16V Turbo Vxr

£17,740
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 3Dr SpHat 2.0I 16V Turbo Vxr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 14332 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

20 Inch Bi Colour Alloys, Radio/CD with Aux Input, USB Connection with ipod control, ABS, Aero Pack - VXR Pack, Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Rear Mirror, Automatic Lighting Control, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Rain-Sensitive Windscreen Wipers, Remote Locking, Speed Limiter, Half- Leather, VXR Styling Kit, VXR Performance Pack. Brembo Piston Brakes, Drexter LSD, Returned Koni FSD, 18 '' Bi-colour Alloys, 1 Owner, 12 Months Network Q Warranty with Recovery, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Passenger Airbag, Rear Curtain Airbags, Side Airbags

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321589
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14332 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Thurlow Nunn Luton
Luton, LU20TB, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

