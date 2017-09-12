VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 3Dr SpHat 2.0I 16V Turbo Vxr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 3Dr SpHat 2.0I 16V Turbo Vxr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 14332 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLACK
20 Inch Bi Colour Alloys, Radio/CD with Aux Input, USB Connection with ipod control, ABS, Aero Pack - VXR Pack, Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Rear Mirror, Automatic Lighting Control, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Rain-Sensitive Windscreen Wipers, Remote Locking, Speed Limiter, Half- Leather, VXR Styling Kit, VXR Performance Pack. Brembo Piston Brakes, Drexter LSD, Returned Koni FSD, 18 '' Bi-colour Alloys, 1 Owner, 12 Months Network Q Warranty with Recovery, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Passenger Airbag, Rear Curtain Airbags, Side Airbags
Thurlow Nunn Luton
Luton, LU20TB, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
