loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T i 16v VXR 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T i 16v VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Summit White with Black Leather VXR Seats, 1 Former Owner with Full Service History and Just Serviced, Stunning example VXR! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- VXR Aero pack, 20" Upgraded alloy wheels(unmarked), VXR rear roof spoiler, VXR side skirts, VXR front and rear bumpers, Dual exhaust pipes, Privacy glass, Brembo brakes, 3 spoke flat bottomed multi function leather steering wheel, Sports pedals, Dual zone climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Radio/CD/USB, DAB radio, Auto lights and wipers function, Contrast stitching, Cruise control, VXR and sport button, Remote central locking, Electric windows + Much More! **THIS STUNNING VXR WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 11k, 14k, 21k and Just serviced @ 30k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411971
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,995

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!