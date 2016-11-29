VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T i 16v VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T i 16v VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: WHITE
Summit White with Black Leather VXR Seats, 1 Former Owner with Full Service History and Just Serviced, Stunning example VXR! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- VXR Aero pack, 20" Upgraded alloy wheels(unmarked), VXR rear roof spoiler, VXR side skirts, VXR front and rear bumpers, Dual exhaust pipes, Privacy glass, Brembo brakes, 3 spoke flat bottomed multi function leather steering wheel, Sports pedals, Dual zone climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Radio/CD/USB, DAB radio, Auto lights and wipers function, Contrast stitching, Cruise control, VXR and sport button, Remote central locking, Electric windows + Much More! **THIS STUNNING VXR WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 11k, 14k, 21k and Just serviced @ 30k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.
Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017