VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr

£16,500
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23450 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: Black

Traction control,Steering wheel mounted controls,VXR side sills and rear bumper,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,DMB digital radio

  • Ad ID
    319045
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23450 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
Peter Vardy Vauxhall Aberdeen
AB166HQ, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

