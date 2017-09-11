VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23450 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: Black
Traction control,Steering wheel mounted controls,VXR side sills and rear bumper,VXR rear roof spoiler,VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille,DMB digital radio
Peter Vardy Vauxhall Aberdeen
AB166HQ, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
