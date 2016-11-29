VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe Manual

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6931 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue
Automatic lighting control, Digital high beam assist, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows, Electrochrome anti dazzle rear view mirror, LED rear lights, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, 3 spoke flat bottomed leather steering wheel, Alloy pedals, Driver's seat height adjuster, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear armrest, Sports pedals, VXR alloy effect door sill covers, VXR floor mats, VXR leather gear knob, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dual horn, ESP, Side airbags, Traction control
Drive Vauxhall Leicester
Leicester, LE27SL, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017