loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe Manual

Compare this car
£19,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8340 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Automatic lighting control, Digital high beam assist, Dual exhaust pipes, Electric front windows, Electrochrome anti dazzle rear view mirror, LED rear lights, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, VXR air dam/body colour bumper with honeycomb sports front grille, 3 spoke flat bottomed leather steering wheel, Alloy pedals, Driver's seat height adjuster, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear armrest, Sports pedals, VXR alloy effect door sill covers, VXR floor mats, VXR leather gear knob, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS + EBD + EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Dual horn, ESP, Side airbags, Traction control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313339
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8340 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

Drive Vauxhall Leicester
Leicester, LE27SL, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed