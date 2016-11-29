loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12683 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Red

2015 Vauxhall Astra GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe with 12683miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    402946
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12683 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£18,495

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

