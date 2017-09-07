Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 7055 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: WHITE
2014 Vauxhall Astra GTC 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Coupe with 7055miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
