VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0 VXR 3d 276 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0 VXR 3d 276 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLUE

.....................a stunning example of this low mileage astra Gtc Vxr finished in Arden blue with black half leather recaro interior, immaculate example, well cared for with full service record, very quick car with great handling, must be seen, please call to reserve this car or to arrange a viewing THANKS FOR LOOKING AT THE CARS WE HAVE FOR SALE...............BEFORE WE SELL ANY OF OUR CARS THEY MUST PASS A RIGOROUS 217 POINT INSPECTION WHICH IS SECOND TO NONE..........THE ADVANTAGES OF BUYING FROM US ++++++++ALL CARS COME WITH 1 YEARS MOT+++++++ALL CARS COME WITH 1 YEARS SERVICE++++++++ALL CARS COME WITH A WARRANTY WHICH CAN BE EXTENDED UP TO 3 YEARS ++++++WE OFFER NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE.++++++TRY US WITH ANY P/X ANYTHING WELCOME++++++WE ALSO OFFER A LOW RATE FINANCE,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Sport, Clock - Digital, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Daytime Running Lights, Extra Storage, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Seven, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Sports, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth

  • Ad ID
    420264
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
