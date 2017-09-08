loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0 16V TURBO VXR 3DR

£16,795
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA GTC Trim: 2.0 16V TURBO VXR 3DR Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23001 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: POWER RED

Accessories

Highlights Include Aero Pack 20 Inch Alloy Wheels Satellite Navigation Parking Sensors And Vxr Interior Pack. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Vauxhall Astra gtc registration number BU15KUP was first registered on 13th March 2015. Finished in power red it has a 280 BHP PETROL engine with a manual gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 184g/km and you should expect to achieve around 36.20 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 43.50 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Astra gtc? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316236
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23001 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Pentagon Peugeot & Vauxhall (Burton)
DE130DF, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

