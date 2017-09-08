VAUXHALL ASTRA GTC 2.0 16V TURBO VXR 3DR

Accessories

Highlights Include Aero Pack 20 Inch Alloy Wheels Satellite Navigation Parking Sensors And Vxr Interior Pack. | Call us to arrange a test drive. | This Vauxhall Astra gtc registration number BU15KUP was first registered on 13th March 2015. Finished in power red it has a 280 BHP PETROL engine with a manual gearbox. The CO2 emissions for this vehicle are 184g/km and you should expect to achieve around 36.20 miles per gallon during normal driving and up to 43.50 MPG during long distance ?extra urban? driving. A MINIMUM 12 MONTH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY IS ALSO INCLUDED. Like this Astra gtc? Call us to arrange a test drive. Part exchange welcome please get in touch for a valuation. Choose a dealer you can trust - 9/10 Pentagon customers would recommend us. You can read 1000?s of customer reviews on our website.