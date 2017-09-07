VAUXHALL ASTRA GSi 2.0 16V 3dr Red Top

Type: Used Year: 1994 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: GSi 2.0 16V 3dr Red Top Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: RED
An opportunity to own an icon of the 1990's. Comprehensive history supports this cars providence. Has not tripped 100k and is sure to be an appreciating asset as the years role on. Not your everyday used car purchase so please enquire for details.
Heneage Motor Company
Grimsby, DN329JG, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...