loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL ASTRA GSi 2.0 16V 3dr Red Top

Compare this car
£5,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 1994 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: GSi 2.0 16V 3dr Red Top Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

An opportunity to own an icon of the 1990's. Comprehensive history supports this cars providence. Has not tripped 100k and is sure to be an appreciating asset as the years role on. Not your everyday used car purchase so please enquire for details.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312171
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    GSI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Heneage Motor Company
Grimsby, DN329JG, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed