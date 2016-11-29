loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0T 16V VXR

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 96000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: RED

3 Months Warranty, Mot October 2018, FSH, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side Front Curtain, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Speakers - Seven, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Power Socket, Upholstery Cloth, Air-Conditioning, Body Coloured Bumpers, Side Protection Mouldings, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels - 18in REF:9FEMB

  • Ad ID
    414898
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£4,295

AM Motor Company
EH152QA, Midlothian
United Kingdom

