VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0T 16V VXR

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 96000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: RED
3 Months Warranty, Mot October 2018, FSH, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side Front Curtain, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Speakers - Seven, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Power Socket, Upholstery Cloth, Air-Conditioning, Body Coloured Bumpers, Side Protection Mouldings, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels - 18in REF:9FEMB
AM Motor Company
EH152QA, Midlothian
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017