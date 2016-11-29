loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Silver

30% LIFETIME DISCOUNT ON ALL SERVICES AS WELL AS 12 MONTHS FREE RAC BREAKDOWN COVER., Upgrades - CDC40 Radio/6 CD Autochanger, Alloy Wheels - 19in Multi-Spoke, Stainless Steel Sports Exhaust System, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alloy Wheels (18in). 5 seats, Silver, FOR MORE STOCK PLEASE VISIT WWW.1STCHOICEMOTORS.CO.UK,

  • Ad ID
    402677
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£3,975

1st Choice Motors
Southall, UB13ET, Middlesex
United Kingdom

