loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0T 16V VXR 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 81791 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

VXR body styling kit, Body colour rear roof spoiler, Electric front windows - anti trap + one touch, Honeycomb radiator grille, Alloy sports pedals, VXR gearknob, Sport chassis pack - Astra Sport Hatch, ABS/EBD, Cornering brake control, Emergency brake assist, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Full size curtain airbags, Front seat side impact airbags

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414930
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    81791 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,998

Arnold Clark Renault/Dacia (Blackpool)
FY42RP, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!