VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0I 16V TURBO VXR NURBURGING

£6,490
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0I 16V TURBO VXR NURBURGING Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 104112 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White

Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A STUNNING LOOKING EXAMPLE LIMITED EDITION MODEL FINISHED IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION,FULL BLACK LEATHER SEATS,

  • Ad ID
    328100
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    104112 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

