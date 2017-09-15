VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0I 16V TURBO VXR NURBURGING

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0I 16V TURBO VXR NURBURGING Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 104112 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White
Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Engine Immobiliser, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A STUNNING LOOKING EXAMPLE LIMITED EDITION MODEL FINISHED IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION,FULL BLACK LEATHER SEATS,
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
