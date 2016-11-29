Accessories

Here we have a lovely well kept example of a VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 VXR 3d 240 BHP 6 speed with good service history 6 stamps and service invoices finished off with 19" alloys. This is a future investment and in very good order inside & out. A joy to drive pulls through the gears as it should and very quick!!!. Comes with an excellent specification including recaro half leather seating, 19" alloys, rear spoiler, multi function steering wheel,sports mode, air conditioning, electric windows, keyless entry, trip computer, electric side mirrors, cd player, and so much more.Fully HPI clear & will come with 12 months MOT. Viewing highly recommended and top warranty packages available as is £0 down finance option!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Speakers - Seven, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Upholstery Cloth