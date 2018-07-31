VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 72069 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic ARDEN BLUE, A STUNNING EXAMPLE FINISHED IN ARDEN BLUE WITH HALF LEATHER RECARO RACING SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE. THIS VEHICLE MUST BE SEEN AND IS READY TO DRIVE AWAY TODAY. CALL NOW TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT., Upgrades - Keyless Entry and Start, Mobile Phone System with Bluetooth, Two Coat Pearlescent Paint, Alloy Wheels 19in Multi-Spoke, Next MOT due 31/07/2018, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, 5 seats, 7,990 p/x welcome
Formula 1 Car Centre
