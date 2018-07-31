VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr

Accessories

Metallic ARDEN BLUE, A STUNNING EXAMPLE FINISHED IN ARDEN BLUE WITH HALF LEATHER RECARO RACING SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE. THIS VEHICLE MUST BE SEEN AND IS READY TO DRIVE AWAY TODAY. CALL NOW TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT., Upgrades - Keyless Entry and Start, Mobile Phone System with Bluetooth, Two Coat Pearlescent Paint, Alloy Wheels 19in Multi-Spoke, Next MOT due 31/07/2018, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, 5 seats, 7,990 p/x welcome