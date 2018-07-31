loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr

£7,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 72069 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Metallic ARDEN BLUE, A STUNNING EXAMPLE FINISHED IN ARDEN BLUE WITH HALF LEATHER RECARO RACING SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE. THIS VEHICLE MUST BE SEEN AND IS READY TO DRIVE AWAY TODAY. CALL NOW TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT., Upgrades - Keyless Entry and Start, Mobile Phone System with Bluetooth, Two Coat Pearlescent Paint, Alloy Wheels 19in Multi-Spoke, Next MOT due 31/07/2018, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, 5 seats, 7,990 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312746
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    72069 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Formula 1 Car Centre
FK15Qz,
United Kingdom

