VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0 i 16v VXR Sport Hatch 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, Keyless Start, Leather Recaro's, MOT August 2018, Upgraded 18'' VXR Alloy Wheels, CD/Mp3 In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Privacy Glass, 2 owners, Air-Conditioning, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels 18in, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm. 5 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Vauxhall, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 4,980

  • Ad ID
    417411
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom

