VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 i 16v VXR Arctic Edition 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0 i 16v VXR Arctic Edition 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White
Metallic White, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + FULL SERVICE HISTORY +, 3 owners, Air Conditioning with Air Recirculation, 19in Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, Dark-Tinted Rear Glass, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Remote Control Ultrasonic Security Alarm System, Leather Pack, Dark - Tinted Windows. 5 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 7,495
Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017