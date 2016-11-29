loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL ASTRA 2.0 i 16v VXR Arctic Edition 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VAUXHALL Model: ASTRA Trim: 2.0 i 16v VXR Arctic Edition 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White

Metallic White, + 6 MONTH AA GOLD WARRANTY + FULL SERVICE HISTORY +, 3 owners, Air Conditioning with Air Recirculation, 19in Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Electrically Operated Front Windows with Safety Autoreverse and One-Touch Facility, Dark-Tinted Rear Glass, CD 30 MP3 - CD Player with MP3 Format/Stereo Radio with Auxiliary-In Socket, Remote Control Ultrasonic Security Alarm System, Leather Pack, Dark - Tinted Windows. 5 seats, **SUBJECT TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS - ALL PAYMENTS PAID MONTHLY., + EST.SINCE 1982 + PLEASE VIEW WEBSITE OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM FOR ALL''ON THE ROAD CHARGES'', 7,495

  • Ad ID
    420675
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£7,495

Carscene
Norwich, NR32DW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

