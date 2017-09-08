VAUXHALL ASTRA 1.8 GTE 3dr

Accessories

This vehicle was purchased in 1986 by a matured gentleman who treated this vehicle as his pride and Joy,, 1 owner, We are proud to offer a very unique and could be believed once in a life time opportunity to own a classic vehicle which has only ever had 1 owner from brand new, previous keepers 0. This vehicle has done a genuine 43,203 miles and is HPI clear with a certificate, Full Main Dealer Service History, never been restored or modified. It is totally unmolested,The car comes with it's original bill of sale from A&B of Wigan (supplying Vauxhall dealer) and the original order form. This vehicle is believed to be 1 of 69 Astra GTE 1.8 left in the World (facts from howmanyleft) There is a box file full of receipts regarding the maintenance of the vehcile, Every MOT certificate from brand new, previous tax discs, and even down to its original finance slips all dating back to 1986 and the vehicle is still on supplying dealer plate. The vehicle is that original that its still on 3 of its original tyres from when it left the factory, has vehicle reg engraved on every window, also comes with three original keys and still has the original radio, A&B key rings on keys and A&B tax disc holder. Never been smoked in., It still has its original rubber floor mats, the carpets looks and feels like new, the seats have always had seat covers on and also look like they have never been sat on. The seats have no rips, marks or burns. It comes with the original supplied log book from 1986 as well as the updated log book (V5)