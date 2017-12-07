car description

Welcome to the sale of this 2007 Vauxhall Astra VXR. This car has an uprated exhaust, intake and intercooler. The suspension has been lowered and the car is running standard boost. ;;The car is in really condition for its age and mileage and the interior is immaculate. Its been owned by enthusiasts its whole life and polished every weekend. ;;The clutch has been replaced and the cam belt and water pump is up to date.