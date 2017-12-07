loading Loading please wait....
ASTRA VXR

Map

car description

Welcome to the sale of this 2007 Vauxhall Astra VXR. This car has an uprated exhaust, intake and intercooler. The suspension has been lowered and the car is running standard boost. ;;The car is in really condition for its age and mileage and the interior is immaculate. Its been owned by enthusiasts its whole life and polished every weekend. ;;The clutch has been replaced and the cam belt and water pump is up to date.

Accessories

19inch Alloys Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Central Locking Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Half Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/12/2017
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Astra
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.998
  • Engine Model
    VXR
Email Dealer >>

£5,495

Commerce Way,, Colchester
Colchester, CO2 8HR, Essex
United Kingdom

