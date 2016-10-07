TVR - Tuscan Speed Six - 2001

car description

Only 1677 copies built between 1999 and 2006!Made in Blackpool UK & already a rare collectible.Top condition.Chassis number: SDLEA16A7YBOO1785, Engine capacity: 3996cc - 360HP - Latest maintenance 09/2017colour: red with leather interior Available documents: English registration certificate, owner's manual, maintenance history.New inspection upon delivery.Keys: 2 Full Option. Alarm, electric windows, servo, targa implementation (roof and rear window removable) Wonderful power, incredibly fast.Great nearly new condition! Both interior and exterior! The TVR Tuscan Speed Six is essentially a convertible in which two people and their luggage can enjoy a vacation for a month with comfort such as air conditioning and power steering, but without the car weighing much more than 1000 kg. It has the six-cylinder engine of TVR and has a new roof design which, despite looking like a fixed top, it can store its roof and rear window in the trunk, while there is still room for luggage. There are no computers in the styling of the car and the team of stylists of TVR, led by Damien McTaggert, but with the close involvement of President Peter Wheeler, has sculpted for two years at the shape of this future classic. This thoroughbred sports car can be visited and collected in Hoogstraten, Belgium.