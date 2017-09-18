TVR TUSCAN Base

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: TVR Model: TUSCAN Trim: Base Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40950 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: Salmon Pearl
TVR Tusacan Finished in Salmon Pearl with Biscuit 1/2 hide interior, Sand Carpets with Biscuit piping. The car has Air Conditioning, 18'' Spider Alloy Wheels, Lamonta trim and Pearl Paint. The car has 10 stamps in the book and Mole Valley will give the car a full service before delivery.,modern,
Mole Valley Specialist Cars Ltd
RH55JH, Surrey
United Kingdom
We don’t have anything quite like the Tuscan today, although the results...
TVR has revealed its first new car in over 10 years, and it is called th...