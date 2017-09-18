loading Loading please wait....
TVR TUSCAN Base

£29,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: TVR Model: TUSCAN Trim: Base Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 40950 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: Salmon Pearl

Accessories

TVR Tusacan Finished in Salmon Pearl with Biscuit 1/2 hide interior, Sand Carpets with Biscuit piping. The car has Air Conditioning, 18'' Spider Alloy Wheels, Lamonta trim and Pearl Paint. The car has 10 stamps in the book and Mole Valley will give the car a full service before delivery.,modern,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330661
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Tuscan
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40950 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3996
  • Engine Model
    3996
Mole Valley Specialist Cars Ltd
RH55JH, Surrey
United Kingdom

