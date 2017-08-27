Description Metallic Spetraflair Silver, Light Grey and mauve leather and Alcantra interior Demo + 2 private owners, last owner for 13 years. Full engine rebuild by TVR factory 2005. 39000 miles full documented service history. **Viewing by appointment only please**
tvr t350c silver fsh leather metallic 2003 rwd sportscar petrol british fast 2wd
Unit 1, M11 Business Link
Stansted, CM24 8GF, Essex
United Kingdom
