TVR T350c

POA
Description Metallic Spetraflair Silver, Light Grey and mauve leather and Alcantra interior Demo + 2 private owners, last owner for 13 years. Full engine rebuild by TVR factory 2005. 39000 miles full documented service history. **Viewing by appointment only please**

tvr t350c silver fsh leather metallic 2003 rwd sportscar petrol british fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308241
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > T350
  • Year
    2003
Unit 1, M11 Business Link
Stansted, CM24 8GF, Essex
United Kingdom

