TVR Griffith 500

POA
Description 1999 TVR Griffith 500 – 5 Speed Manual – Power Steering Model, Only TWO owners from new, last owner for 15 years, only 20000 miles with full TVR Service History. Finished in Aston Martin Metallic Mendip Blue with Blue Wool Carpets, Blue Cloth Hood and Magnolia leather Upholstery. This Beautiful Griffith 500 has been nurtured and loved with no expense spared by it’s first two custodial owners It has just been treated to a cosmetic Full Repaint – completed to a Very High Standard by our own restoration department in its original Metallic Aston Martin Colour as supplied new. The Chassis was thoroughly inspected, while being serviced and MOT’d in June 2017. Possibly the best available on the market place today. Contact our sales team for further information **Viewing by appointment only**

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Griffith
  • Year
    1999
Unit 1, M11 Business Link
Stansted, CM24 8GF, Essex
United Kingdom

