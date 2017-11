TVR GRIFFITH 500 GRIFITH

Accessories

ARRIVING SOON ................POLISHED STARFIRE MICRA BLUE WITH CONTRASTING MAGNOLIA HALF HIDE INTERIOR AND NAVY BLUE CARPETS. A WELL PRESENTED EXAMPLE OF HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 5.0 LITRE TVR GRIFFITH WITH CURRENT MOT TILL 06 07 2018 - NO ADVISORIES. THIS LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE RECORDS A BUILD DATE OF 08 06 1994 AND U.K. REGISTRATION ON 14 09 1994. SENSIBLE UPGRADES INCLUDE A BATTERY ISOLATOR SWITCH, ENGINE COOLING KIT AND CARBO DISK SPOT LIGHT PROTECTORS. THE HISTORY FILE CONTAINS NUMEROUS PART/LABOUR INVOICES, 15 MOT CERTIFICATES .Chassis number SDLDGC5P7RF011562. original wallet with handbook, service book stamped in 2005 and 2006, invoices dated from 2004, 2005 and 2006 and spare keys. Subject to an insurance claim in 2006. Mileage recorded at 59,500.