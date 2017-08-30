loading Loading please wait....
» » »

TVR Griffith

Compare this car
£19,000 - £22,000
Compare this car
Email Auction House
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 4997L 1997 TVR Griffith 5.0 manual. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. Further details to follow. Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1997-tvr-griffith-50-.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308670
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    TVR > Griffith
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47429 mi
  • Engine Size
    4997
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    516
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

view other cars from this auction

People who viewed this item also viewed