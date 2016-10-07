2001 TVR Griffith 500 SE

car description

TVR Griffith 500 SE 2001 (51). Showroom condition Grigio Titanio Paintwork with Completely Refurbished Full Leather in Portland Grey and Black Hide, New Black Carpets Piped in Portland Grey, Leven Alloy Accessories and Stainless Steel Alloy Pedals. Total Nut and Bolt Restoration, Full Body Off Chassis Refurbishment Including Zinc Plating and Powder Coating, All Wishbones and Hubs Similarly Treated, New Nitron Shock Absorbers, Braided Brake Hoses, New Alloy Radiator. Fully Refurbished Wheels with Tyres. This is Effectively a New Car Having Completed Under 500 Miles Since Restoration. Absolutely Superb. There are no features available