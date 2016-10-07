1996 TVR Griffith 500

car description

This outstanding 5.0 litre TVR Griffith has covered 59000 miles from new and comes with a full-service history. It is finished in Pathfinder Blue with a stunning contrasting Grey and Turquoise leather hide upholstery and has arrived with us in exceptional condition. Although the Griffith model was almost mechanically identical to the Chimaera, it had a different body design and was produced in much smaller numbers. This particular example is also the much more desirable 5 litre version and is incredibly quick offering outstanding performance.

The car was first registered on the 18 th October 1996 and supplied new by Christopher Neil Ltd in Cheshire. The TVR comes with its original handbook with service history containing fourteen stamps. The cars first service was carried out by TVR Engineering Ltd in Blackpool at 1300 miles and the following four services at 2495, 7643, 11392 and 17277 were carried out by a Chichester based sports and classics dealership. TVR, Fenhurst Motor Co in Haslemere then serviced the car at 21957, 28780 and 31982 before another TVR specialist serviced the car at 37497 miles in 2003. In 2004 V8 developments supplied a high torque clutch and maintenance in 2