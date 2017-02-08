loading Loading please wait....
TVR S Convertible 290 S 2.9

£7,995
About this TVR S Convertible 290 S 2.9 We are pleased to offer a truly stunning example of a TVR S3 finished in rare Masalla paintwork with Grey Leather interior. It comes complete with a very extensive history file which includes the bill of sale for the original owner from Henley TVR Heritage in 1992 and MOTs dating back to 1996 which help to confirm that the current odometer reading of 99K is genuine. As well as much regular maintenance over the years, the car's body was taken off in 2011 and the chassis was shot blasted and powder coated. As a result it is totally rust free and protected for years to come. The mohair hood was replaced in 2013 and is in pristine condition. The leather is excellent as are the doorcards, dashboard and switchgear. The car starts 'on the button' and drives superbly. In our opinion this may be the best TVR 290 S3 currently available and it offers great value thrills for the year ahead.

  • Ad ID
    235567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Convertible
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

