TVR CHIMAERA Total Nut & Bolt Restoration!!

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: TVR Model: CHIMAERA Trim: Total Nut & Bolt Restoration!! Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 39650 Engine Size: 3952 Ext Color: Aston Martin Devine Red

We are pleased to present for sale this 4.0 TVR Chimaera which has just undergone a complete and very detailed chassis -up, nut & bolt rebuild in our workshop. The car is finished in Aston Martin Divine Red with magnolia full leather interior. An opportunity to acquire an appreciating TVR which is probably in 'better than new' condition! Please enquire for more details.,modern,

  • Ad ID
    405238
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Chimaera
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39650 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3952
  • Engine Model
    3952
