TVR CHIMAERA Total Nut & Bolt Restoration!!

Type: Used Year: 1998 Make: TVR Model: CHIMAERA Trim: Total Nut & Bolt Restoration!! Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 39650 Engine Size: 3952 Ext Color: Aston Martin Devine Red
We are pleased to present for sale this 4.0 TVR Chimaera which has just undergone a complete and very detailed chassis -up, nut & bolt rebuild in our workshop. The car is finished in Aston Martin Divine Red with magnolia full leather interior. An opportunity to acquire an appreciating TVR which is probably in 'better than new' condition! Please enquire for more details.,modern,
Mole Valley Specialist Cars Ltd
RH55JH, Surrey
United Kingdom
Mar 30, 2016
Sep 8, 2017
Oct 7, 2016