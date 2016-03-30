TVR Chimaera 500 Cabriolet 1995

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT TVR Chimaera 500 1992 black with red interior The exclusive British TVR introduced the Chimaera in 1992. The very sportive convertible was designed for long distances and comfortable drive experience. This TVR Chimaera 500 was delivered in 1995 with very beautiful black paint. Not only the exterior as the full red leather interior with wooden steeringwheel is in great shape. The TVR has a powerful 4997 CC, 8 Cyl. engine and is linked to a 5 speed manual gearbox. With his weight of 1060 Kg the TVR is a real sportswagon with marvelous drive behaviour and sound. This beautiful Chimaera 5.0 is ready for many nice rides. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.