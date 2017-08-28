1996 N reg TVR Chimaera 5000cc, Sapphire Blue Metallic, Portland/Prussian Hide, Dark Blue Carpets, Alloy Upgraded Dashboard, Anthracite Imola Alloys, Silicon Hose Kit, Last Owner 11 years, Clear Indicator Lenses, TVR Union Jack Badge, USB audio, Upgraded Speakers, Kick Plates, Blue Mohair Roof, Waxoyled Car, Just Serviced, 12 Months MOT, 55,000 miles There are no features available
United Kingdom
