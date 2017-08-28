Reg, TVR Chimaera 4000cc – Sapphire Blue, SOLD

2000 W Reg, TVR Chimaera 4000cc, Sapphire Blue Metallic, Fawn Hide, Dark Blue Carpets, Power Steering, 2000 Model Year, Wood Dash, Latest Dials, Angled Rear Lights, Latest Rear End, Vertical Lift Boot Hinges, Imola Factory Alloys, ACT Silicon Hose Kit, Stainless Pipes, Detailed Engine Bay, Blue Mohair Roof, Just Serviced, 12 Months MOT, Waxoyled Chassis, There are no features available
United Kingdom
