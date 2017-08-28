loading Loading please wait....
Reg, TVR Chimaera 4000cc – Sapphire Blue, SOLD

POA
2000 W Reg, TVR Chimaera 4000cc, Sapphire Blue Metallic, Fawn Hide, Dark Blue Carpets, Power Steering, 2000 Model Year, Wood Dash, Latest Dials, Angled Rear Lights, Latest Rear End, Vertical Lift Boot Hinges, Imola Factory Alloys, ACT Silicon Hose Kit, Stainless Pipes, Detailed Engine Bay, Blue Mohair Roof, Just Serviced, 12 Months MOT, Waxoyled Chassis, There are no features available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Chimaera
  • Year
    2000
  • Mileage
    51200 mi
United Kingdom

