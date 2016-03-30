loading Loading please wait....
Chimaera 450

Titanium Grey with Prussian Blue stitched grey half hide interior, navy carpets piped in prussian blue, blue hood. Fitted with power steering, 16" spider alloys, wooden steering rim, ali pack and CD. Registration number PS03 TVR by separate negotiation. One of the very last Chimaeras made, lovely specification, low mileage, very rare! The car is priced to reflect the new nosecone that has been fitted, not recorded on HPI. Please call for full details.

  • Ad ID
    403789
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Chimaera
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    24800 mi
£21,000

Midhurst Road, Fernhurst
Fernhurst, GU27 3EE, West Sussex
United Kingdom

