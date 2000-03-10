car description

Vehicle Information TVR CERBERA SPEED 6 2000(V) NOW SOLD - ALWAYS LOOKING FOR STOCK - PLEASE CONTACT GILES FOR A CHAT CHASSIS SDLCB16AOYBOO22995 REG: 10/03/2000 10,030 miles from new HISTORY: Two owners and just 10,030 miles from new. FSH with 5 service visits and complete servicing and sales documentation from new, the most recent less than 20 miles ago. MOT 15/12/2015. Complete handbook pack. First 4 services by the supplying dealer The TVR Centre and the last a full check over, minor service, valve shim and leak down test etc by Mat Smith TVR specialist. The car has had minimal usage for many years having been garage stored by by the last owner since he purchased in October 2002. SERVICING: PDI 18 miles The TVR Centre 1st Service 1029 mils The TVR Centre 2nd Service 4702 miles The TVR Centre 3rd Service 9581 miles The TVR Centre (major 24k inc. tappets) 4th Service 9941 miles Mat Smith TVR (minor inc. tappetts Dec 2014) EXTERIOR: Finished in TVR Cherry Red Pearl the body and paintwork are apart from the odd small abrasion in very good condition as befits such a low mileage vehicle. The paintwork retains a fine gloss and has the benefit of Armourfend paint protection film fitted