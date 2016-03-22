loading Loading please wait....
Reg, TVR Cerbera 4200cc V8 Highland Grey Metallic

1997 TVR Cerbera 4200cc, Highland Grey MetallicMassive Upgrades 2014 @ 46,000 miles:- Full TVR Power Engine Rebuild 2014 AJP Clutch, Slave Cylinder and seals 2014 Upgraded Stainless exhaust manifolds 2014 Other Notable Items/upgrades:- Upgraded AJP six pot front calipers Grooved front discs/drilled rear Nitron adjustable suspension Blended Headlamps Afterburner rear lights 17 Inch Raceline Factory Alloys Air Conditioning Drilled Pedals Sports Exhaust System Upgraded Audio/Ipod friendly Alcantara Door inserts/rear parcel shelf/roof section Bespoke fitted mats Race bonnet hinges Clear indicators 52000 miles £23995 There are no features available

  • Ad ID
    415486
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    TVR > Cerbera
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
