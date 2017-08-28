1997 R Reg, TVR Cerbera 4200cc, Chianti Starmist, Magnolia Hide, Air Conditioning, SP12 Alloys, Red Rocker Covers, Upgraded Camshafts 2017, Latest Helix TVR Clutch, Cobra Alarm/Immobilser, Decatted Sports Pipes, Upgraded Outriggers, Clear Indicators, Leather Door Inserts, Carbon Effect Dash, FTVRSH, Sold Previously, Just Serviced, 12 Months MOT, Super fast , 65400 miles £20995 There are no features available
United Kingdom
