TVR 280 I Cabriolet 1986

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- TVR 280I Tasmin Series II convertible LHD in good condition The TVR 280I is the successor of de Tasmin introduced in 1980. In 1984 the name Tasmin was canceled and became 280I. Only 862 of the 280I cabriolets were built from 1984 till 1987. This is a 1986 LHD TVR 280I Series II convertible. Both body and interior are in good condition. The paint is yellow, interior is black. The black softtop is double, so you can make it a Targa or Cabriolet. Original manual and servicedocuments are available. The car has the 2797 CC Ford Cologne V6 injection engine with a Ford 5-speed manual gearbox and 160 HP. This in combination with only 1190 kg gives this car an acceleration of 100kmh in 7,5 seconds. So a beautiful and very sporty TVR 280I. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.