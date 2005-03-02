car description

996 Turbo S Cabriolet. 6 speed manual transmission. First registered 02/03/2005 05-registration (2 year / 12,000 service intervals). Finished in GT Silver with full Black leather interior and Black fabric powerfold roof. As with all factory Turbo 'S' cars, PCCBs (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes), 450 BHP X50 engine upgraded and alloy wheels finished in GT Silver as standard. Supplied originally by Porsche Centre Newcastle. A car we know well having supplied it to the most recent keeper, a long standing customer and close friend of the company.