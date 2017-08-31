car description

1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible Nicely presented in green with tartan interior Running well, drove 60 miles to us Large history file Hood and tonneau covers, some spares Priced to sell Very well presented in Poseidon Green with tartan cloth interior, body seems sound and very tidy, equally good interior, good hood and tyres, comes with hood and tonneau covers, some spares. 2 litre engine with twin carbs performs well coupled to a 5 speed gearbox, drove 60 miles to us from West London, odometer reading of 86,000 miles could well be correct. Larhe history file. Good value open top fun in a car that has become prettier as the years have gone by. Guide Price: Reduced to £3,750