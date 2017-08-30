loading Loading please wait....
Triumph TR7 Convertible

£4,750
1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible Nicely presented in green with tartan interior Running well, drove 60 miles to us Hood and tonneau covers, some spares Priced to sell Very well presented in green with tartan cloth interior, good hood and tyres, comes with hood and tonneau covers, some spares. 2 litre engine with twin carbs performs well coupled to a 5 speed gearbox, drove 60 miles to us from West London, odometer reading of 86,000 miles could well be correct. Ready to be used as is or improved with a little tlc. Guide Price: £4,750 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd

  • Ad ID
    308732
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR7
  • Year
    1980
The Old Motor House, Gidley Farm, Chieveley
Peasemore, RG20 8TX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

