car description

1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible Nicely presented in green with tartan interior Running well, drove 60 miles to us Hood and tonneau covers, some spares Priced to sell Very well presented in green with tartan cloth interior, good hood and tyres, comes with hood and tonneau covers, some spares. 2 litre engine with twin carbs performs well coupled to a 5 speed gearbox, drove 60 miles to us from West London, odometer reading of 86,000 miles could well be correct. Ready to be used as is or improved with a little tlc. Guide Price: £4,750