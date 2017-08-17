car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph TR6 Roadster 1973 Overdrive, British Racing Green This fabulous 1973 Triumph TR6 Roadster was delivered in British Racing Green paint. A really marvellous combination with the chrome wire wheels and several chrome details. The Triumph has 3 double Weber carburators and the very popular overdrive option which makes the car drive great. The Triumph also has power brakes. The interior has the original dashboard with wooden steering wheel and original radio. The seats have black skaï which offers a lot of comfort. This Triumph produces a great sound and is ready for a lot of rides. Car has German title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.