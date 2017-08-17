loading Loading please wait....
Triumph TR6 Roadster 1973

POA
car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Triumph TR6 Roadster 1973 Overdrive, British Racing Green This fabulous 1973 Triumph TR6 Roadster was delivered in British Racing Green paint. A really marvellous combination with the chrome wire wheels and several chrome details. The Triumph has 3 double Weber carburators and the very popular overdrive option which makes the car drive great. The Triumph also has power brakes. The interior has the original dashboard with wooden steering wheel and original radio. The seats have black skaï which offers a lot of comfort. This Triumph produces a great sound and is ready for a lot of rides. Car has German title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive triumph tr6 roadster 1973 green overdrive convertible rwd 2-seater 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Triumph > TR6
  • Year
    1973
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

