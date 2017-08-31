car description

Triumph TR6 Roadster 1970 in very good condition This fabulous Triumph TR6 has very beautiful Pimento red paint with chrome details. Technics fully checked in our workshop. The car has got new brakes and the powerful 6 cyl engine ist fully adjusted, therefore the car drives great. The interior has a beautiful wooden dashboard and black leatherette seats with head support, which are very confortable to make driving a pleasure. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.