Triumph TR6 PI Cabriolet 1970

car description

Triumph TR6 PI 1970 150 HP, european version, midnight blue, topcondition 1970 Triumph TR6 PI convertible. This european version is in Holland since 1999 and is beautifully restored. Both the in-and outside are in topcondition. Paint in colour Midnight Blue, original wheels and a black interior with woodparts in the dashboard and wooden steering wheel. The car has the original 2498 CC 6 in line injection engine with 150 HP. Drives really great with a marvelous sound of the 6 cyl engine. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.