car description

1971 Triumph TR6 150bhp fuel injected example Engine rebuilt at same time Overdrive, electronic ignition, good history Older restoration holding up well Probable low mileage Home market fuel injected 150bhp example, restored some years ago with engine rebuilt at same time, MOT record suggests less than 13,000 miles since then, body seems very sound, paintwork remains very good and car is running well with working overdrive and electronic ignition. Hood is very good also, comes with a good history file including MOTs back to 1994, making odometer reading of just over 82,000 miles highly likely to be correct. A hardtop is also available by separate negotiation. Price: £14,750 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd