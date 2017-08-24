Triumph TR6 Cabriolet 1975

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Triumph TR6 1975 cabriolet, overdrive in good condition 1975 Triumph TR6. The Triumph TR6 is a British 6 cyl sportscar and the bestseller of the TR range between 1968 and 1975. Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful, well maintained condition with some traces of use. The car has red paint, original TR6 wheels, beautiful beige leather interior, wooden dashboard, leather steering wheel, the powerful 2498 CC 6 in line engine and manual gearbox. The combination with the low weight of less than 1100 kgs and the marvelous sound of the 6 cylinder, makes this car a fabulous convertible to drive. Car has French title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.