Triumph TR6 cabriolet 1970 revised engine This is a 1970 Triumph TR6 convertible with the popular overdrive option. Paint in colour Midnight Blue with a black interior, wooden steering wheel and Minilite wheels. In 2017 the engine was fully revised in our workshop. Photoreport of the restoration is present. The car is in a very beautiful and good condition. Since 1991 the car is registered in Holland. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.
left-hand-drive triumph tr6 convertible 1970 blue overdrive restored rwd 2-seater 2wd
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands
May 19, 2016
Aug 31, 2017
Nov 25, 2016