car description

Triumph TR6 cabriolet 1970 revised engine This is a 1970 Triumph TR6 convertible with the popular overdrive option. Paint in colour Midnight Blue with a black interior, wooden steering wheel and Minilite wheels. In 2017 the engine was fully revised in our workshop. Photoreport of the restoration is present. The car is in a very beautiful and good condition. Since 1991 the car is registered in Holland. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.